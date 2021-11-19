Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 43.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,538 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCNB were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth $548,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LCNB shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $276.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. LCNB’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

