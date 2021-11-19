Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 124,009 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ring Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ring Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Truist raised their target price on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $293.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 107.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

