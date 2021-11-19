Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,998 Shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Interior Concepts were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 10,040.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SIC stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.57.
About Select Interior Concepts
Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.
