Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 324,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $55.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.