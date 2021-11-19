Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.56. 20,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,293,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on GERN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market cap of $507.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 191,723 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the third quarter worth about $7,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Geron by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 413,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Geron by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 115,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

