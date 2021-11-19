Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $41.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue raised shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.91. Getinge has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

