Glen Griffiths Sells 991 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,038.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glen Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40.

On Thursday, November 11th, Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $594,175.24.

On Thursday, September 16th, Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 3.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA raised its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

