Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSL. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

GSL opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.74. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $839.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.