Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 99.2% in October

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $33.07 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,973 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



