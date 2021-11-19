Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $330.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s previous close.

GLOB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.10.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB stock opened at $310.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Globant by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Globant by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.