Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.23.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $55.68 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.