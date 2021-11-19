GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNNDY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.07 and a 200-day moving average of $234.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $177.30 and a one year high of $286.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GN Store Nord A/S will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

