Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 783.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of GLNG opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

