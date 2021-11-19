Goldcoin (GLC) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $5,743.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.52 or 0.00377265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,725,309 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

