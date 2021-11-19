Golden Green Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Golden Green Inc. lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $534,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $129,504,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Workday by 103.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 280,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Workday by 295.1% during the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,952,000 after buying an additional 231,353 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.71.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.94. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.86 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,661.52, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.