Golden Green Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Big Lots by 14.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $3,201,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIG opened at $48.34 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

