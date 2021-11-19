Golden Green Inc. Sells 307 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Golden Green Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $227.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $191.85 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

