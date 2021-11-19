Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the October 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

GOGL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. 1,954,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,639. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 180.18%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

