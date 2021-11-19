Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 300,804 Shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,804 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 12.10% of Progress Acquisition worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 4,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 50,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000.

PGRW opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

