Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 67.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

