Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of WesBanco worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after acquiring an additional 259,686 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,445,000 after acquiring an additional 738,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,725,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

WSBC stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.05. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.