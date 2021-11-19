Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 135,973 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Comstock Resources worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

