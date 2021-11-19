Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.64.

GDDFF opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

