Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDDFF. Scotiabank lowered shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

