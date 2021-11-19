GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 6.7%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s share price was up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.64. Approximately 31,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,880,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of -0.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $527,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 669,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 1,135,886 shares worth $48,935,998. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GoodRx by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,222,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

