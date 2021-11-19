Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,085,000.31 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,085,000.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Camille Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Camille Peterson sold 6,052 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $863,378.32.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.75. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 342.11, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.