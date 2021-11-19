Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,085,000.31 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,085,000.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Camille Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Camille Peterson sold 6,052 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $863,378.32.
Shares of GSHD stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.75. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 342.11, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.