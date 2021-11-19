Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,487 shares of company stock worth $25,212,729 in the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.75. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.11, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

