Graham (GHC) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Graham (NYSE: GHC) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Graham to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Graham and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Graham Competitors 338 1181 1450 39 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 107.27%. Given Graham’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Graham has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graham and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.89 billion $300.36 million 5.93 Graham Competitors $486.46 million -$11.18 million -19.28

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Graham is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Graham has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham’s competitors have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Graham pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Graham pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Educational services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 8.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Graham has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 16.22% 8.33% 4.95% Graham Competitors -1.28% -35.92% 4.95%

Summary

Graham beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.. The Television Broadcasting segment conduct operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses in the manufacturing operations of Hoover, a Thomson; Dekko, a Garrett, IN-based manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting, and electrical components and assemblies; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a Dayton, OH-based manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems; and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses home health, hospice and palliative services. The SocialCode segment provides marketing solutions

