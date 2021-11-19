Grainger (LON:GRI) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 355 ($4.64).

LON GRI opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Thursday. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 313.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 301.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 88 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £293.92 ($384.01). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 278 shares of company stock worth $89,384.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

