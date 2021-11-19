Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Up 174.7% in October

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 174.7% from the October 14th total of 611,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNQ. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Greenpro Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenpro Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Greenpro Capital by 737.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRNQ opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Greenpro Capital has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

