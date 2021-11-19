GreenVision Acquisition Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GreenVision Acquisition in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

HLBZ opened at $9.93 on Friday. GreenVision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

