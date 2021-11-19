Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Lowered to $200.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $191.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.11. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 33.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $149,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

