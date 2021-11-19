Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGNX. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. 15,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.