Hamid Akhavan Buys 2,500 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEX opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

