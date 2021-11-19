Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report $95.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.74 million and the lowest is $93.00 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $84.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $365.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.10 million to $373.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $431.25 million, with estimates ranging from $409.20 million to $470.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.29. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

