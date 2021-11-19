Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,253.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,266.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,238.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

