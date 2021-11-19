Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 292 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000.

IWP opened at $121.41 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

