Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 5,225.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BKI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

NYSE:BKI opened at $71.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $94.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

