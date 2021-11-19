Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LTC Properties worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

LTC opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.94.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

