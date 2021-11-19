Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 458 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,750,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in State Street by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 984,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,968,000 after acquiring an additional 515,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in State Street by 5,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 499,270 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

STT opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $67.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

