Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. LSV Asset Management increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $220.00 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.92.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

