Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

HLIT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 23,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,695 shares of company stock worth $3,862,865 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.