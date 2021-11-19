Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $559.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $47.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.
Featured Article: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.