Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $559.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Haynes International by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

