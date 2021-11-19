Hazelview Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 3.6% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $27,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

