HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,096.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $909.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $746.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 354.82, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $487.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

