HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.67 and a one year high of $86.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

