HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $200.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.57 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

