HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 830,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.89 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

