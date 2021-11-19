HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $64.89 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02.

