HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $634.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $640.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.14 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

